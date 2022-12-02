Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,281.02

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $1,281.02 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00126138 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00224595 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060653 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,974,198 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

