nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.23 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at nCino

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 33.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,044,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.