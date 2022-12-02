nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,310. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.36. nCino has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $58.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in nCino by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.