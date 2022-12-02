nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,310. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.36. nCino has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $58.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in nCino by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.