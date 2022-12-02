Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $256,126.93 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,943,796 coins and its circulating supply is 63,431,993 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

