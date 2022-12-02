Nervos Network Price Down 1.7% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $81.75 million and $1.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,994.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00453232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00115915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00858413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00654024 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.