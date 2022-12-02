Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,430 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of NBXG stock traded down 0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,688. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.23. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.71 and a fifty-two week high of 18.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

