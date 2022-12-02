Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded down 0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting 9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 606,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,045. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 8.71 and a 12-month high of 17.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.23.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.