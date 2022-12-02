Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded down 0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting 9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 606,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,045. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 8.71 and a 12-month high of 17.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.23.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.