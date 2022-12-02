New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.13. New Gold shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 22,954 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.42.

New Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $808.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

