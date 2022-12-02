NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 259,308 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 832.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,308 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

