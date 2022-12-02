NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.62.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $256.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

