NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

