NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 63.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 87.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 46.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $143.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

