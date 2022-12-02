NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 237.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,243 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,783 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

