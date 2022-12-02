NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.