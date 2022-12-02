NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 4,809 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Company Profile

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.