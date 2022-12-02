NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 9,235 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $503,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 501,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,524,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $111.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $173.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

