NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $293,917,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $416.07 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $684.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

