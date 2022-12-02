NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $293,917,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $416.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $684.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

