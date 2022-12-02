NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 384.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,471 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,242,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 337,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

