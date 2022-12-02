NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

