NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,234 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

