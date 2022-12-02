NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Adobe stock opened at $344.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $675.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.