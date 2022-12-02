NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

