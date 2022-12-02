NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $41.39 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

