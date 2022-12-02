NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VXF opened at $143.08 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.