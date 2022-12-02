NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CDC stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.