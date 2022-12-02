NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 11,782 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

