NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,490,000 after buying an additional 1,570,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,406,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 63.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,938,000 after buying an additional 885,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $26.26 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

