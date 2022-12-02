NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Toro by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Toro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Toro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 709,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,653,000 after buying an additional 42,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

