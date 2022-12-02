NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Stryker by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $240.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

