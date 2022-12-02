NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Teradyne to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

