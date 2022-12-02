NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Activity

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

