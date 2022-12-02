NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 44,834 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

