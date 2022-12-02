NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

