NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 5,414 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $33.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $39.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.