NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

