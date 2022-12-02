NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

DLR stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.