Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

Newegg Commerce stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Newegg Commerce has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $17.30.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

