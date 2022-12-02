Nexum (NEXM) Trading 76.3% Lower Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $323,380.44 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 76.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

