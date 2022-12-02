NFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $104.91

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, NFT has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $648,319.09 and approximately $104.91 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,917.15 or 1.00000015 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010562 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00244895 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

