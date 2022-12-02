Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Senior Officer Purchases C$49,300.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael George Leskovec bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 376,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,874.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.41 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$50.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

