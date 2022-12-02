Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $7.20 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

