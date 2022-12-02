NKN (NKN) Price Reaches $0.0827 on Top Exchanges

NKN (NKN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. NKN has a market cap of $49.74 million and $6.94 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NKN has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

