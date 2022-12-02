Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $81,090.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 908,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,167 shares of company stock worth $372,968. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $5.62 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $258.66 million, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.51.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

