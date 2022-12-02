Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Up 18.6%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 153,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 44,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Noram Lithium Trading Up 20.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$57.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 27.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.