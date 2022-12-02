Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 39,563 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $43,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.