Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,386 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $97,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

