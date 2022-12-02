Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 122,030 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $88,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 382,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 153.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABT opened at $107.93 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

