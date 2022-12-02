Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,903 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $41,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.72. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.27 and a 52-week high of $191.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

