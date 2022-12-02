Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,958 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Edison International worth $91,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 1.7 %

Edison International stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.